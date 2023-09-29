San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, September 29, 2023: Below average temperatures, rain on the way

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County welcomes in below-average temperatures on Friday.
Coastal and inland communities are waking up to patchy drizzle and even some pockets of patchy fog. Gusty winds will impact our mountains and deserts. A wind advisory will take effect this evening at 6 p.m. for those communities.
A chance of rain will impact most of the county Saturday and Sunday.
Friday's Highs:
Coast: 70-73°
Inland: 70-78°
Mountains: 73-83°
Deserts: 94-97°
