San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, September 29, 2023: Below average temperatures, rain on the way

Posted at 6:12 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 09:27:54-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County welcomes in below-average temperatures on Friday.

Coastal and inland communities are waking up to patchy drizzle and even some pockets of patchy fog. Gusty winds will impact our mountains and deserts. A wind advisory will take effect this evening at 6 p.m. for those communities.

A chance of rain will impact most of the county Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's Highs: 
Coast: 70-73°
Inland: 70-78°
Mountains: 73-83°
Deserts: 94-97°

