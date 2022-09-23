San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022: Heatwave through early next week

Temperatures will continue to climb a few degrees each day through middle of next week as low pressure exits north, allowing for warmer air to filter in.

Friday started off clear, mild and warmer by about 10 degrees, especially for our valley and foothill communities. Expect overnight lows and daytime highs to continue rising through Tuesday as a heatwave dominates our county for the next several days.

The heat peaks Monday and Tuesday before gradual cooling towards the latter part of next week. By Monday, temperatures will trend near 15 degrees above average. We'll eventually top out in the mid 80s along the beaches and mid 90s inland then cool on Thursday.

We'll continue to have periods of gusty winds up to 20 mph west of the mountains and near 30-35 mph along our mountains, foothill and desert communities.

We'll stay warm until a trough brewing offshore to our west moves in.

With the abrupt warm-up, make sure to stay hydrated when outdoors, wear sunscreen and clothing appropriate for warm weather.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

Friday's Highs

Coast: 76-82°

Inland: 87-93°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 100-105°

