San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, September 22, 2023: Cloudy end to Summer with weekend warming

Don't expect clouds to clear as we inch towards the afternoon as a plume of subtropical moisture filters into the county from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kenneth. We'll have a nice mid to high-level cloud deck throughout the day. We'll remain primarily dry but could have a stray shower inland towards the mountains.

We're waking up cooler than yesterday; we still have the trough to our north, assisting with below-seasonal temperatures. As air from the north continues to move southward, we could have smoke move in tonight from the wildfires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

Expect better clearing this weekend with a gradual warming pattern as we enter Fall. High pressure will help out with warmer and clearer conditions. This weekend, the coastal and inland spots will remain below average temperatures, while mountain and desert communities hover near seasonal.

The autumn equinox starts Friday at 11:49 P.M. Days will be shorter through the Winter solstice.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76

Inland: 72-79

Mountains: 67-78

Deserts: 85-92

