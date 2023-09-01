San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, September 1, 2023: A cool, cloudy and showery weekend ahead

September will start on a cool, cloudy, and possibly showery note. A trough brewing to the north will continue to dive south, tapping into moisture off the coast of Baja. High pressure to our east is weakening, but the rotation of those two systems will pull in an influx of moisture.

This change will cause widespread cooling, clouds, and the chance for isolated showers, especially in the mountains and desert communities. Scattered thunderstorm activity could produce periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. It would help to use caution when traveling near the mountains tonight and tomorrow evening.

It will also be windy with a strong southwesterly flow. Isolated gusts could exceed 50mph, strongest in the foothills, mountains, and deserts this evening.

Daytime highs will continue to trend below seasonal in the mid-70s along the coast and mid-80s inland, with the coolest day Sunday.

On Saturday, low pressure weakens, and conditions look calmer and drier in time for Labor Day weekend. We'll continue to have on-and-off clouds with cool conditions through Tuesday before gradual warming mid-week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-79

Inland: 80-87

Mountains: 77-87

Deserts: 99-101

