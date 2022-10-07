San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, October 6, 2022: Slight warming and mountain thunderstorms

A gust front brought in rare conditions to the deserts in terms of dust bursts that triggered a Blowing Dust Advisory. Periods of blowing dust could continue to linger resulting in low visibility. It's advised to delay travel or use extreme caution driving.

Meanwhile, a cluster of thunderstorm cells blanketed the foothill, mountain and deserts resulting in heavy downpours. While storm activity diminishes overnight, thick clouds over the beaches and valleys could continue to squeeze out drizzle and light showers. Julian clocked close to a 1/4" of rain as of 7:45P.

Moisture will continue to increase through Monday making it feel more humid and bringing a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms this weekend. While peak activity will be focused over the mountains, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible anywhere in the county.

Friday will start misty and foggy across the coast and inland neighborhoods. Stubborn clouds will linger near the coast with sunshine building inland before clouds Friday night. Temperatures are trending near average for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts are 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Temperatures cool off next week dropping below normal which means 60s and 70s for most of the county!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-81°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 73-87°

Deserts: 97-100°

