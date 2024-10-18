San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, October 18th, 2024: Warming up this weekend

After trace amounts of rain along the coast and inland overnight, we're building up to a beautiful San Diego weekend.

Today starts off cool and a bit overcast, but we'll see more sunshine than yesterday by the mid morning.

Daytime highs on the coast will be around 70 degrees, while inland neighborhoods will hit the mid 70s. For many areas, that's a 5-7 degree jump from yesterday!

We continue to warm over the weekend, getting back to our seasonal averages by Sunday. After that, we can say hello to mostly sunny and calm conditions through next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 60-69°

Deserts: 75-81°

