San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2024: Calm after Thanksgiving

If you’re looking for good weather to walk off your Thanksgiving meal or go Black Friday shopping, you’re in luck.

We’re waking up comfortably in the 50s on the coast, and mid 40s inland. We’ll reach a few degrees warmer than yesterday, leading to low 70s for San Diego and mid 70s inland.

We don’t see that same warming for the mountains and deserts. For the mountains, expect highs near 60 while the deserts will rise to about 70 degrees.

We continue a mild warming trend into the weekend, before temperatures cool back down by Monday. Overall, the trend over the next seven days is nice and calm!

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 71-78°

Mountains: 55-67°

Deserts: 66-72°

