San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, June 27, 2025: Picture perfect weekend ahead

Today we continue a warming trend that will take us through a beautiful June weekend! We’ll continue to see night and morning clouds this weekend, mostly along the coast, along with nice afternoon clearing and warmer daily highs.

The marine layer this morning is bringing familiar cloud coverage along the coast and inland. Expect skies to clear out by this afternoon.

Today’s highs will be a few degrees warmer for most parts of the county. The coast will reach mostly low 70s. Inland, expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

The mountains will see lots of mid 80s, while the deserts will get highs near 110°.

This weekend we’ll warm by another few degrees, bringing the coast into the mid 70s! Inland highs will hit mid 80s Saturday.

Get ready for beach weather, keep in mind the beaches will be crowded so it’s a good idea to arrive early. And wear sunscreen!

We cool a few degrees for the work week, with mild highs and more mostly sunny skies.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 79-84°

Mountains: 81-90°

Deserts: 101-107°

