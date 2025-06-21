San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, June 20, 2025: Cooler, cloudier first weekend of summer

We’re cooler and cloudier for the first week of summer! Today the marine layer will have a bit of trouble clearing out, leading to mostly cloudy skies on the coast.

The entire county is a few degrees cooler today, but we’ll get sunnier and warmer by the end of the week.

An area of low pressure to our northwest is bringing lots of onshore flow — cool wind off of the water — which will keep us a little cooler today. It will also lead to more wind and marine layer cloud cover.

The cool temperatures and moisture will make the clouds a bit more stubborn along the coast, so don’t count on perfectly sunny skies at the beach today.

Today’s highs are taking a small step down, with highs near 70 along the coast. Inland highs will stick to the low 70s along with the mountains, while the deserts can look forward to upper 90s.

For many areas, that’s around 15° cooler than the hottest days this past week!

Our cooling trend starts to reverse tomorrow, as that area of low pressure begins to back off. That will lead to sunnier afternoons and slightly warmer weather by the middle of the week.

By Friday, coastal highs be just a couple degrees warmer but inland communities will see low 80s.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 71-75°

Mountains: 69-76°

Deserts: 93-98°

