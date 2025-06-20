San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, June 20, 2025: Cool start to summer!

Summer begins today! We’ll continue our cooling trend with nice and comfortable conditions today, with more slight cooling for the weekend. Overall, the weather will be great.

The summer solstice is at 7:42 p.m.

It’s the longest day of the year, with sunrise at 5:41 and sunset at 7:59 p.m.! Fortunately, we’ll have clear enough skies to enjoy those 14 hours of sunshine.

Marine layer clouds will once again mix out along the coast, leading to partly cloudy skies. Across the county, daily high will be a few degrees cooler.

The coast will reach up near 70, with inland highs in mid to upper 70s. The mountains will reach near 80, while the deserts will see more triple digits.

This weekend an area of low pressure ushers in more cooling and slightly cloudier skies for the weekend.

The marine layer will become slightly deeper, and it may be more difficult for clouds to mix out along the coast Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be one of the cooler days of the week, with coastal, inland and mountain highs near 70. Even the desert will fall short of triple digits!

The coast stays cool and partly cloudy all the way through next Thursday, while other parts of the county warm up slightly again by the middle of next week.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 75-82°

Mountains: 77-84°

Deserts: 99-106°

