San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, July 28, 2023: Toasty through Saturday with weekend thunderstorms

As we wrap up the workweek, it'll be another toasty day across the county with everyone except the coast seeing above normal temperatures. Marine layer clouds will continue to moderate daytime highs along the coastal and beach communities over the next several days.

The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory for the inland valleys, mountains and desert was extended for a second time. They now expire Saturday night. Warm conditions continue into the first half of the weekend before gradual cooling next week. By Wednesday, inland areas drop about 5-9 degrees back into the 80s.

As ridging moves east, bringing warm conditions to Texas and the mid-Atlantic, the door for monsoonal moisture will open leading to thunderstorm and shower chances.

We could see pop up showers as early as Saturday, but chances are greatest on Monday. Most of the activity will be confined to the mountains but we could see pop-up showers spread towards the valleys and deserts. The biggest threats associated with thunderstorms will be dry lighting which could spark wildfires, gusty winds and rapid downpours.

Drier conditions are expected Tuesday and we will remain cool through the end of next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-87

Inland: 86-98

Mountains: 88-101

Deserts: 106-116

