San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, July 11, 2025: No more extreme heat!

Finally, we’re done dealing with extreme heat. Enjoy temperatures as much as 10° cooler today, with a pattern of nice and calm weather sticking around through next week.

This morning the marine layer is pushing further inland due to a coastal eddy, leading to cloudy skies in many areas. The cloud cover also held in lots of yesterday’s heat, so the morning is pretty warm.

Here are some of yesterday’s highs:

San Diego- 75°

Escondido- 95°

Santee- 92°

Ramona- 96°

Ocotillo Wells- 119°

Today’s warmup will be much less dramatic. The coast reaches up to perfect low 70s, while inland communities can expect low to mid 80s.

The mountains will see lots of mid 80s, while the deserts will reach just above 110°. Believe it or not, even that is a big improvement from yesterday.

We’re seeing slightly cooler temperatures due to an area of high pressure weakening over us, and we’re not in store for many big changes over the next few days.

That will lead to beautiful, calm weather sticking around through the lat next week!

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 84-92°

Mountains: 85-94°

Deserts: 107-112°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.