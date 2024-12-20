San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2024: Another foggy morning

It’s another foggy start for the coast! We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 this morning.

Conditions will be foggiest in the South Bay. Expect areas with visibility well under a half-mile. Make sure to take extra time for your morning commute, and watch for possible flight delays.

Once the fog breaks, we’ll see a nice and comfortable Friday but not quite as warm as yesterday. Partly cloudy skies will emerge on the coast, with highs in the mid 60s. Away from the coast today will be mostly sunny, with inland highs in the mid 70s.

The mountains can expect to top out in the mid 60s, while the deserts may break another daily temperature record with highs in the low 80s.

Changes begin tomorrow. The coast picks up a High Surf Advisory from Saturday night to Wed. Morning, with waves as high as 12 feet. Watch for dangerous swim and surf conditions, along with possible coastal erosion. We won’t see particularly high tides during this period, but we could still get some minor overflow into low-lying areas next to the water.

We have a chance of light showers Christmas Eve, before we see cool and dry conditions Christmas Day. Hanukkah is also Wednesday evening, and Kwanzaa begins the next day.

Happy holidays, and have a great weekend!

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-70°

Inland: 71-79°

Mountains: 65-76°

Deserts: 76-81°

