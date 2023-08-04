San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, August 4, 2023: Comfortable before weekend warming

Today is starting off on a cool note across the county, including in the deserts. Most of us are waking up in the 60s with marine layer clouds stretching towards the inland valleys. This has reduced visibility for neighborhoods like Ramona and Fallbrook.

This afternoon will be comparable to yesterday, especially along the coastal and inland communities. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s across our beaches and coastal neighborhoods, and mid to upper 80s inland. We'll continue to have winds out of the west, but gusts won't be as strong this evening along the mountains and deserts.

The marine layer will become patchy and confined to the coastal neighborhoods in the days ahead.

Enjoy this brief cooldown because temperatures warm up as we enter the first weekend of August.

On Saturday, an Excessive Heat Warning takes effect for the deserts lasting through Monday night. The dome of warm air blasting the south-central U.S. will expand and move westward. Most areas will see a 4-9 degree jump in daytime highs by Sunday, when the heat peaks. We'll stay warm through Monday before slightly cooling down on Tuesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-81

Inland: 81-92

Mountains: 81-93

Deserts: 101-110

