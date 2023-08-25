Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, August 25, 2023: Still nice before a warming pattern Sunday

Posted at 6:29 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 09:29:52-04

Patchy fog stretching inland is lowering visibility along some of our major freeways this morning, but low clouds clear by mid-morning, leading to another sunny day. We'll have remnant monsoonal moisture increase cumulus clouds along the mountain tops, but for the most part, it'll remain dry in terms of shower and thunderstorm activity.

Temperatures this afternoon will again be cooler than where we should be this time of year as the southwest flow continues, continuing through Saturday.

On Sunday, high pressure to our east shifts west, ushering in hot conditions, especially for the mountains and deserts. Daytime highs will be closer to seasonal through early next week, with excessive heat in the deserts.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the deserts starting Monday, where highs climb to near 115. The heat peaks Tuesday before a slight dip Wednesday. The door for monsoonal moisture opens, increasing the chance for mountain thunderstorms.

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 70-82
Inland: 87-94
Mountains: 84-96
Deserts: 104-110

