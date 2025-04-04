San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, April 4, 2025: Warmup on the way!

Happy Friday! As we say hello to the weekend, we’re also saying goodbye to the rain.

Most of the county will be dry, however the mountains are expecting light showers this afternoon and evening. For the mountains, even the most ambitious forecast models predict small rain totals under .10”.

Today marks the beginning of a warmup! Coastal highs will stick in the low to mid 60s, while inland communities will top out near 70. The mountains will not see much warming, topping out in the mid 50s, but the deserts will soar near 80 degrees early this afternoon.

From here, it only gets warmer. By Sunday, San Diego will reach near 70 degrees and inland neighborhoods will welcome upper 70s.

We stay almost as warm for Monday and Tuesday, before a slightly bigger warmup by Wednesday.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 61-65°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 52-61°

Deserts: 74-79°

