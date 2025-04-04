Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, April 4, 2025: Warmup on the way!

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Warmup on the way!
Posted

Happy Friday! As we say hello to the weekend, we’re also saying goodbye to the rain.

Most of the county will be dry, however the mountains are expecting light showers this afternoon and evening. For the mountains, even the most ambitious forecast models predict small rain totals under .10”.

Today marks the beginning of a warmup! Coastal highs will stick in the low to mid 60s, while inland communities will top out near 70. The mountains will not see much warming, topping out in the mid 50s, but the deserts will soar near 80 degrees early this afternoon.

From here, it only gets warmer. By Sunday, San Diego will reach near 70 degrees and inland neighborhoods will welcome upper 70s.

We stay almost as warm for Monday and Tuesday, before a slightly bigger warmup by Wednesday.

Friday’s Highs:
Coast: 61-65°
Inland: 63-69°
Mountains: 52-61°
Deserts: 74-79°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on InstagramFacebook and Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk