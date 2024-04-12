San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday 12, 2024: Cooler weather with showers and high winds this weekend

Noticeable changes are on tap today ahead of a cool, showery, and windy weekend.

Friday is foggy because the marine layer rolled in overnight, spreading to the inland valleys. Some areas, like Ramona, are experiencing visibility nearly as low as 0 miles. As a result, we're also seeing some light showers and heavy mist.

The fog will eventually mix out once the sun rises, leading to clear skies. However, clouds will be stubborn to clear along the coastline. We're looking toward a cooler day, with daytime highs seeing a 9—to 11-degree drop.

Saturday will be windy, from the beaches to the deserts. The strongest winds will target the mountain slopes and deserts, with isolated gusts up to 60mph.

Temperatures will continue dropping this weekend. The first half of Saturday looks mostly dry and cloudy, and then scattered showers will occur in the late afternoon. As of Friday morning, showers arrive just after 4 p.m. Overnight, activity will taper off, and then we'll have a secondary round late Sunday afternoon.

Overall, activity looks very light, with projected totals ranging from a few hundredths of an inch to a .25", potentially greater in the foothill and mountain communities.

By next week, sunshine returns, and we'll gradually warm with spring-like weather returning mid-week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 65-75°

Deserts: 89-93°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.