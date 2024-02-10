San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 9, 2024: Finally drying out!

Today brought sunshine, periods of rain, and mountain snow along with breezy winds. Spotty showers will continue tonight before we finally dry out tomorrow!

7-Day rainfall totals were impressive with widespread totals of 2 to 4" and San Onofre picking up over 8" while Mt. Laguna reported 18" of snow on the ground this morning and 16" at Palomar Mountain! Click here to see rain and snow totals across the county.

If traveling to the mountains to see the snow this weekend be sure to bring chains, only pull over in designated parking spots, respect the property of the people who live there, and never leave your trash behind.

It will be breezy at times through the weekend with westerly winds of 15 to 30mph across the county with the strongest gusts in the mountains and deserts.

While it will be warmer tomorrow it's still cool with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below average. The days will be mild but the night and mornings will be quite chilly with low-40s and 30s for most of the county each morning through early next week. Warmer days by mid-week when temperatures will be trending closer to average.

We get a break from the rain through the workweek with a return of wet weather looking likely between February 18 - 20th, so enjoy the dry and sunny weather while it lasts!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 56-63°

Mountains: 41-55°

Deserts: 63-66°

