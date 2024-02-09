San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 8, 2024: Chance of showers through Friday then weekend sunshine

Today brought sunshine, periods of rain and mountain snow along with gusty winds. One final weak disturbance will keep the chance for occasional showers through tomorrow with the best chance in the morning and sunshine in between showers. The chilly temperatures linger for another day with highs topping out 5 to 15 degrees below average.

A Wind Advisory continues in the mountains and deserts until 6pm for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 50mph though the worst of the winds are over. It remains breezy through Saturday in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 25 to 40mph.

The mountains are covered in snow with the Mt. Laguna reporting 16" of snow on the ground and a few inches in Julian. We could see another 1 to 4" of snow through tomorrow with snow levels between 4,000 and 4,500'. Travel through the mountains will be difficult through tomorrow so be sure to bring chains and extra supplies if you plan to head there. If you visit the mountains, only pull over in designated parking spots, respect the property of the people who live there, and never leave your trash behind.

Rainfall totals so far average between 2 to 4" with San Onofre picking up over 8" of rain this week! Click here to see rain totals where you live. Expect another .10 to .50" of rain through Friday.

A Beach Hazards Statement is set to expire at 8pm for waves of 3 to 8' though you should avoid going in the water until at least 72 hours after the rain due to bacteria runoff.

San Diego has now picked up over 8" of rainfall with our water year surplus now over 3" with more rain through Friday.

Things dry out this weekend with sunshine returning and warmer weather by next week when temperatures will trend back near normal. While the days will be mild with clear skies temperatures will plummet at night with low-40s and 30s for most of the county each morning through early next week.

We get a break from the rain with the next possible storm between February 18 - 20th and we may see a round of storms to follow that.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 50-59°

Mountains: 34-48°

Deserts: 60-64°

