San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 7, 2024: Rain & snow build tonight

Overnight, snow levels came crashing down to nearly 3,500 feet! Pine Valley sits at about 3,800 feet and some of our 10News weather watches submitted clips of snow falling and sticking in their backyards while we also had photos submitted of snow at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park! Join our 10News Weather Watchers Facebook Page.

Expect more rain and snow tonight as another storm dives south bringing an increase in rain after 10/11pm starting in Oceanside and Fallbrook quickly spreading south by midnight and pushing east by 2/3am. This is a quick hitter with rain and snow coming in heavy but it will be brief with a slight chance of thunderstorms through tomorrow morning. Thursday will bring a few showers during the day with sunshine in between. A weak system will bring another round of light to moderate showers Friday morning with a few showers during the day before we finally dry out by Saturday.

A Flood Warning continues for the San Diego River until 9am tomorrow with the Flood Watch extended until 6am tomorrow from the coast to the mountains.

Palomar Mountain and Mt. Laguna picked up 6 to 8" of snow overnight with 3 to 4" in areas of Julian, Descanso and Pine Hills. Click here to see snow more snow reports. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our mountains above 4,000' until noon tomorrow where we expect 6 to 10" of snow above 4,000' including Julian and Ranchita with 8 to 14" above 5,000' including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain. Areas like Pine Valley and Descanso could even wake up to a fresh dusting. Gusts could reach up to 60mph leading to blizzad-like conditions at times. It's best to avoid mountain travel due to the wintry conditions, but if you have to drive, bring chains and extra supplies just in case. If you visit the mountains, only pull over in designated parking spots, respect the property of the people who live there, and never leave your trash behind.

The windy conditions persist through tomorrow in the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory in effect until 7pm tomorrow for westerly winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts of 40 to 60mph. The coast and valleys will be breezy with westerly gusts of 20 to 30mph.

It'll be a chilly end to the work week with temperatures topping out 10 to 20 degrees below average inland to the deserts and 5 to 10 degrees below average at the coast.

Rainfall totals so far average between 2 to 4" with San Onofre picking up over 7" of rain this week! Click here to see rain totals where you live. Expect another .25 to 1.50" of rain through Friday.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for the coast through Thursday night with sets up to 10 feet and strong rip currents. We'll also have a minor threat of low-lying flooding and coastal erosion.

San Diego has now picked up over 8" of rainfall for our water year with our water year surplus now nearly at 3" with more rain through Friday.

Things dry out this weekend with sunshine returning and warmer weather by next week when temperatures will trend back near normal. We get a break from the rain with the next possible storm between February 17 - 20th and we may see a round of storms to follow that.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 55-59°

Inland: 47-56°

Mountains: 30-43°

Deserts: 56-59°

