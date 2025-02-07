San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 6, 2025: Occasional showers Friday, more rain next week

A weakening atmospheric river will bring the chance of spotty showers into Friday with the best chance in the overnight and morning hours. It may be a slow morning commute for some that run into slick roads so be sure to leave time for travel.

Rainfall totals will be light between .05 to .50" and locally higher in the mountains. The highest totals will be in areas of the north county with lighter totals as you head south to the border.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts into Friday with westerly gusts of 25 to 55mph.

Dry and fair this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight bump in temperatures. Highs will top out mostly in the 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

A potentially significant atmospheric river may impact Southern California mid to late next week. Since this is still a week out there remains uncertainty but there is the potential for a heavy rain event some time between Wednesday and Friday. It's been a long time since we've seen heavy and potentially flooding rains in San Diego, so this would be a good weekend to prepare. Check your tire pressure and tread, change windshield wipers if needed, clear debris from gutters, and get sandbags ready if you live in an area that typically floods.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 49-62°

Deserts: 77-81°

