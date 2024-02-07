San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 6, 2024: Periods of rain & mountain snow through Friday

It was an active weather day across the county with widespread rain, flooding, gusty winds, lightning, mountain snow and even a very rare tornado warning issued!

The atmospheric river associated with this storm has moved to the east and now we're tracking the center of the storm that will be pushing onshore later tonight into tomorrow morning bringing an increase in shower activity and a continued threat of thunderstorms.

Widespread rainfall totals ranged between 1 to 3" while Fallbrook has picked up nearly 4" of rain and San Onofre over 7" in the last two days. Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

A Flood Warning continues for the San Diego River until 5pm tomorrow as the river reached minor flood stage today. A Flood Watch continues for the entire county until 6am Wednesday though the worst of the rain has pushed through and any additional flooding will be more localized.

Rain tomorrow will be heaviest in the morning, so be prepared for a slow morning commute with ponding on the roads and areas of flooding possible. Rain becomes more isolated during the day with sun breaks and cool temperatures with highs 5 to 15 degrees below normal!

The colder part of the storm moves in tonight with snow levels dropping between 4,000' and 4,500' overnight into Wednesday morning which means we are expecting snow at the higher mountain elevations of Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10pm today until noon Thursday above 5,000' where we expect 5 to 10 inches of snow and locally up to 15" along with gusty winds. Julian may even pick up 1 to 3" of snow for the end of the week if snow levels stay at 4,000' for a long stretch.

A weaker storm will bring another round of scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning with showers becoming more isolated during the day. One last wave of energy will push through with this second storm that will bring scattered showers Thursday night into Friday but rainfall will be lighter.

We expect an additional .50 to 2 inches of rain through Friday.

San Diego has now picked up nearly 8" of rainfall for our water year, nearly identical to how much rain we had seen at this point last year since October 1st. Our surplus continues to grow now over 2" with more rain on the way!

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-60°

Inland: 52-59°

Mountains: 34-49°

Deserts: 59-62°

