San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 28, 2025: Drastic weather shift, several chances of rain!

Wow! Talk about weather whiplash! Temperatures plummeted 10 to 20 degrees compared to yesterday for the coast and valleys. The changes keep on coming, with several chances of rain as we transition into March, with at least three storms headed our way.

The first storm is moisture-starved, bringing only a slight chance of light isolated showers overnight tonight into Saturday, with the best chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall totals will be light only between .01 to .10" from the coast to the mountains, with no rain expected in the deserts.

It will be chilly for the Inaugural Home Opener for the San Diego Football Club at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night, with temperatures in the mid-50s. While rain is not likely, it's not impossible to see sprinkles to patchy mist.

A second, colder and stronger storm will bring increasing showers Sunday, with intensity picking up Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall with this storm will average between .25 to .60" for the coast and valleys, between .50 to 1.00" in the mountains and less than .10" in the deserts.

Gusty winds will accompany both of these storms, with the strongest winds expected Sunday into Monday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains and deserts from 10am Saturday until 4pm Monday for westerly sustained winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts of 45 to 65mph. The coast and valleys will also see gusty winds Sunday into Monday with gusts of 20 to 35mph.

Snow levels will drop with this storm, initially around 5,500 feet Sunday, dropping to 4,500' and potentially as low as 4,000' Sunday night into Monday. Light snowfall will be possible for the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain, while some snow can't be ruled out for Julian, but no impacts are expected.

Expect temperatures to keep dropping through Monday, dipping below seasonal averages by 8 to 15 degrees, when we'll see 50s for the coast and valleys, 40s and 30s in the mountains and 60s in he deserts.

A third storm will bring another chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday, and a couple more storms are possible the following week, though their exact path and impact remain uncertain this far out.

Any rain is welcome as San Diego is seeing the driest start to the water year on record, receiving on 1.27" of rain since October 1st.

Stay updated on these storms with the 10News Pinpoint Weather team on air and social media.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 58-64°

Inland: 58-66°

Mountains: 45-57°

Deserts: 72-75°

