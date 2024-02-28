San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 28, 2024: Soak in the vitamin D before weekend rain

Fewer clouds this morning result in a cooler start with more 40-degree temperatures in the mix, especially across the inland and foothill neighborhoods. It's a perfect day for layers because while we're starting cooler, this afternoon will trend warm, sunny, and near seasonal with the 60s and 70s across the coast and valleys, near 60 in the mountains, and nearly 80 in the deserts.

Soak in this tranquil day because changes are coming ahead of a cold Pacific storm, bringing torrential downpours and mountain snow to the west coast. Rain and snow will start in the Pacific Northwest and northern California before moving into southern California this weekend.

As of Wednesday morning, models show this storm won't bring significant rain to San Diego. Projected estimates range between .25-.50", with Saturday being the most active.

Onshore flow will gradually strengthen on Thursday with periods of gusty winds towards the evening with increasing clouds. We'll have spotty light showers late Friday before light to moderate rain on Saturday, lingering into Sunday.

Temperatures will also plummet 5 to 10 degrees this weekend, and overnight lows will be chilly. The snow will start high, around 6,000 feet early Saturday, before crashing to 4,500 feet early Sunday.

We'll also have periods of strong winds targeting the mountain slopes and deserts, likely triggering a Wind Advisory.

We dry out on Monday before the chance for more rain towards the middle of next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 60-67°

Deserts: 77-79°

