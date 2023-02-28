San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 28, 2023: A few showers today, stronger storm tonight into tomorrow

Brisk and breezy today with a few isolated showers but also sunshine mixing in. Temperatures will top out 5 to 20 degrees below average through tomorrow with a stronger winter storm bringing widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds tonight into tomorrow.

Rain will build tonight between 9 and 11pm with the most widespread and heavy rain and snow early tomorrow morning, leading to a slow morning commute. The worst of the wet weather ends by mid to late morning tomorrow. Spotty showers will continue through Wednesday evening before drying out Thursday. Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1.50" through Wednesday night.

Snow levels will hover near 4,500' today climbing to 5,000' overnight as the atmospheric river pushes through then plummet to 3,000 to 3,500' during the day tomorrow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains until 10pm tomorrow where an additional 4 to 16" of snow will be possible with westerly gusts of 45 to 75mph. Travel through the mountains will be difficult if not impossible so be sure to carry chains and check round conditions before heading out. If traveling to the mountains bring chains and extra supplies and a trash bag so you can pack up your trash and bring it home with you. Respect the people that live there and their property and leave the mountains as beautiful as you found them.

Elevations:

Above 5,000' expect up to 16" of new snow: Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Above 4,000' expect 3 to 6" of new snow: Julian, Ranchita, Tierra Del Sol

Above 3,000' expect 1 to 3" of new snow: Pine Valley, Pine Hills, Descanso, Warner Springs, Otay Mountain

This storm will pack a punch with the wind as well with a High Wind Warning for the deserts from 2pm today until 10pm tomorrow due to westerly winds of 35 to 45 and gusts of 50 to 75mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and valleys from midnight tonight until 6pm Wednesday for westerly winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 50mph.

Sunshine and dry conditions return starting Thursday with minor warmer into the weekend, though still cooler than average. It will be sunny and pleasant for the Science Expo at Petco Park on Saturday; we hope to see you there!

A weak disturbance will pass by to the north of us early next week which will bring more clouds to the county, though it looks like the wet weather should miss us. Our next chance for a strong storm looks to arrive by the end of next week.

We've nearly picked up our annual average rainfall with 9.64" since October 1st at Lindbergh Field taking our water year surplus to 2.58".

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-59°

Inland: 52-59°

Mountains: 33-48°

Deserts: 61-65°

