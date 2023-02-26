San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 27, 2023: More rain & snow into the new workweek.

We're mostly drying out today with only a slight chance for a few light showers, though it remains brisk and breezy. Temperatures will top out 5 to 15 degrees below average into early next week with two more storms bringing rain, wind and mountain snow through midweek.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until noon today where up to an additional two inches of snow will be possible with westerly gusts of 30 to 50mph. If traveling to the mountains bring chains and extra supplies and a trash bag so you can pack up your trash and bring it home with you. Respect the people that live there and their property and leave the mountains as beautiful as you found them.

A Wind Advisory continues until 6pm in the deserts where westerly winds of 30 to 40mph and gusts of 50 to 70mph will be possible. Not as windy for the coast and valleys but westerly gusts of 15 to 25mph are expected at times.

The next storm is a weaker one with the chance for a few showers by tomorrow afternoon becoming more widespread early Tuesday morning, likely leading to a slow commute. We get a break most of the day before the next stronger storm brings increasing rain and snow Tuesday night becoming widespread on Wednesday; that means March is coming in like a lion! Wind will also build with each storm.

Preliminary forecast totals through Wednesday will average between .25 to 1.50" with the highest totals expected in the mountains. Snow levels will hover near 5,000' on Monday, dropping to 4,000' on Tuesday and as low as 3,500' at times on Wednesday. Additional snowfall of 1 to 5" is expected with the highest totals at Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain.

Sunshine and dry conditions return starting Thursday though below-average temperatures are expected to continue into early March with more wet weather by mid-March.

We've nearly picked up our annual average rainfall with 9.57" since October 1st at Lindbergh Field taking our water year surplus to 2.68".

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 55-58°

Inland: 47-56°

Mountains: 34-44°

Deserts: 60-65°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.