San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 26, 2025: Hot, dry & windy Thursday then cooler & wet

Today Ramona tied a daily record high warming to 84 degrees. Tomorrow is going to be the warmest day for the coast and valleys with temperatures soaring 10 to 20 degrees above average! I'm forecasting record highs in Escondido, Vista, El Cajon and again in Ramona.

It will be cooler in the mountains and deserts compared to the last couple of days but still 7 to 12 degrees above average.

Patchy fog will be possible for the coast into Thursday morning.

Winds will turn offshore overnight into tomorrow as high pressure is squeezed between two storm systems. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from the inland and mountains from midnight until 4pm Thursday for east and northeasterly sustained winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 55mph. While the wind builds, the humidity will plummet between 5 to 15%. These dry, gusty conditions and the heat will elevate fire danger before relief arrives on Friday. If you're spending time outdoors, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade, as we haven't seen temperatures this high in some time.

By Friday, a dramatic temperature drop will bring highs back into the 60s for the coast and 70s inland, trending closer to seasonal normals, becoming even cooler this weekend into next week. A pair of low-pressure systems off the California coast will also reintroduce onshore flow, increasing the chance of drizzle to a few light showers overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with the chance of showers diminishing into the afternoon and evening. There is an outside chance of a stray thunderstorm Saturday morning.

It will be chilly for the Inaugural Home Opener for the San Diego Football Club at Snapdragon Stadium, with temperatures in the mid-50s. While rain is not likely, it's not impossible to see sprinkles to patchy mist.

Rainfall from this first storm will be light, with little accumulation, while a slightly more robust system will bring a better chance for scattered light to moderate showers Sunday afternoon into Monday, potentially lingering into Tuesday. There may even be another storm bringing more rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

There remains some uncertainty with these storms, so be sure to stay with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team for updates as we transition into March. San Diego has only picked up 1.27" of rain so far this water year, starting October 1st, and we are back to seeing the driest start to the water year on record.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-86°

Inland: 81-90°

Mountains: 59-76°

Deserts: 82-85°

