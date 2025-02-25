San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 24, 2025: Early taste of spring!

It was another warm day across the county with temperatures in the 70s for most coast and valleys and even 80s for the warmer inland areas and hitting 90 in the deserts. Temperatures will trend 5 to 20 degrees above normal through Thursday with Thursday the warmest day for the coast and valleys.

Patchy fog will impact the coast and some inland neighborhoods each night and morning through Wednesday, possibly into Thursday morning.

Midweek, a cut-off low-pressure system settling to our east will strengthen offshore winds. This, coupled with high-pressure building, will lead to these warmer temperatures.

Expect northeast and easterly winds to build Wednesday into Thursday while humidity levels will plummet between 5 and 15%. These dry, gusty conditions—combined with the heat—will elevate fire danger before relief arrives on Friday. If you're spending time outdoors, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade, as we haven't seen temperatures this high in some time.

By Friday, a dramatic temperature drop will bring highs back into the 60s along the coast and low 70s inland, trending closer to seasonal normals. A pair of low-pressure systems off the California coast will also reintroduce onshore flow, increasing the chance for showers beginning Friday afternoon or evening continuing into Saturday morning.

Rainfall from this first storm will mostly be light while a more robust system will bring a better chance for scattered light to moderate showers Sunday afternoon into Monday. There may even be another chance of rain by the end of next week.

There remains some uncertainty with these storms, so be sure to stay with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team for updates as we transition into March.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-75°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 70-81°

Deserts: 88-92°

