San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 23, 2025: Record-setting temps on the way

Get ready for the hottest week of the year! Temperatures peak Wednesday, when several cities could tie or set records.

Temperatures will remain well above average in the interim. Coastal communities can also expect to see morning fog on Monday and Tuesday.

You'll really feel the heat by mid-week. Some inland neighborhoods will be close to 20 degrees above normal, while the mountains might climb 25+ degrees above normal. Whoa.

The below communities are expected to either tie or set daytime high records on Wednesday.

That's also when relative humidity should be dropping across the region, welcoming the potential for Santa Ana winds to return Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, we should see significant changes. Temperatures will cool drastically across the board, paired with a slight chance for showers in the forecast.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-78°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 71-80°

Deserts: 82-86°

