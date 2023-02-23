San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 23, 2023: Heavier rain & snow still ahead

The windiest part of the storm is behind us while the wettest part is still ahead. Today will be the coldest day of this storm with temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average. The lowest snow levels will be with us through the morning, hovering around 3,000'. We've seen over 3 inches of snow as low as Warner Springs and it's not out of the question to see snow as low as 2,500'.

Rain:

The first wave of rain brought lighter accumulations of a few hundredths to .75" while we'll see heavier totals through Saturday. Today will bring scattered showers, heavy at times, with ponding on the roadways and slick conditions. The most widespread and heavy rain arrives Friday night into Saturday morning and that's when we'll see the greatest threat of flooding. This last wave will tap into a relatively weak atmospheric river, but it will be slow-moving which means rain will train over the same areas leading to a higher threat of flooding. Additional rainfall through Saturday is expected to average between 1 to 4 inches. A Flood Watch will be in effect from the coast to the mountains from 4pm Friday through late Saturday night, 12am Sunday.

Wind:

The wind will pick up again Friday, but not nearly as windy as yesterday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and inland valleys from 6am Friday until 6am Saturday for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 45mph.

Snow:

Snow has been accumulating above 3,000' with the lowest snow levels today. Accumulations of 1 to 7" are expected through today with the higher accumulations at the higher elevations. Snow will lead to difficult to near-impossible travel conditions and more school closures. Snow levels today will hover between 3,000' and 3,500', warm to 4,000' during the day Friday and potentially up to 5,000' when the most widespread precipitation arrives overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. By mid to late morning Saturday snow levels will quickly drop back to 4,000' and bottom out at 3,500' by Saturday evening lasting through Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the mountains until 3pm Saturday for the threat of heavy snow and gusty winds while a rare Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the inland valleys until 10am today where up to an inch of snowfall will be possible above 2,500'. Total snowfall will likely top out one to two feet above 4,000' with the highest peaks close to 30 inches.

Elevations:

Above 5,000': Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Above 4,000': Julian, Ranchita, Tierra Del Sol

Above 3,000': Pine Valley, Pine Hills, Descanso, Warner Springs, Otay Mountain

Above 2,500': Campo, Oak Grove, Santa Ysabel

Above 2,000': Alpine, Potrero

Avoid traveling through the mountains if possible, if you must be sure to check road conditions, bring chains and extra supplies. If you're headed to the mountains to enjoy the snow bring trash bags with you and bring your trash home with you, respect the people that live there and their property.

Showers taper off Saturday afternoon with a few light showers lingering into Sunday but the chilly air lingers. We get a brief break in the rain and snow Monday before another system brings more rain and snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay with your ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team for the most up-to-date information as the storm makes its way through the county. If you haven't done so already, be sure to check your tire pressure and tread, replace old windshield wipers, clear drains, and fill sandbags if you live in an area that may flood.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 52-57°

Inland: 47-55°

Mountains: 29-43°

Deserts: 54-58°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.