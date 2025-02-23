San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 22, 2025: Turning up the heat

How about that heat?! Temperatures continue to peak well above average, and the hottest is yet to come.

For context, average for San Diego is 66. The forecast high for Sunday is 73. Escondido expects to be around 69 this time of year, but expects to hit 78 Sunday.

That's nothing compared to mountain communities, which will be close to 20 degrees above normal Sunday. The deserts will hit the the upper 70s and low 80s, putting them about 10 degrees above normal.

The heat wave doesn't end there. Here are some cities that might tie or set records this week.

Sunday: Lake Cuyamaca (Forecast high of 71; Previous record of 69 set in 2016)

Tuesday: Lake Cuyamaca (Forecast high of 75; Previous record of 74 set in 1968), Palomar Mtn. (Forecast high of 74; Previous record of 74 set in 1968)

Wednesday: Lake Cuyamaca (Forecast high of 76; Previous record of 73 set in 1989), Palomar Mtn. (Forecast high of 76; Previous record of 75 set in 1965), Ramona (Forecast high of 88; Previous record of 84 set in 2002)

Thursday: Ramona (Forecast high of 84; Previous record of 84 set in 1986)

We finally cool down by next weekend, dipping about 10-20 degrees across the board compared to Wednesday's forecast highs.

A slight chance for rain returns for the coast, valleys and mountains Friday as well.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-79°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 67-78°

Deserts: 79-83°

