San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 22, 2024: Warm weekend, rain next week

Warmer weather will be the trend into the weekend with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees above normal Friday and Saturday! Plenty of high clouds will be in the mix through Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

These clouds will keep the overnight temperatures more mild with 50s for most of the county and 40s in the mountains and some of the cooler inland spots.

Offshore winds will develop tomorrow through Saturday with strongest winds Friday morning, expect easterly winds of 15 to 35mph inland to the mountains. These weak Santa Ana winds coupled with high-pressure building will lead to a warm-up Friday as temperatures soar 5 to 10 degrees higher than today! Nearly as warm on Saturday, slight cooling Sunday with greater cooling early next week as another storm approaches San Diego.

This storm is set to bring another round of rain, gusty winds and potentially high-elevation snow Monday into Tuesday. As of right now, rain looks to build during the day Monday with the brunt of the moisture Monday night into Tuesday morning with showers tapering off Tuesday afternoon. Like the last two storms, this one is also forecast to stall offshore so the timing and totals are subject to the ultimate track of where this storm goes so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Things dry out by Wednesday with a warm-up for the end of the week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 70-78°

Mountains: 55-68°

Deserts: 75-78°

