San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 20, 2024: Light to heavy rain starts north before moving south

A steady band of light rain has begun in the north county and will become heavier after 7/8 am, spreading south through 4 pm. Occasional showers, heavy at times, will continue this evening, with another round of heavier rain overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. That's also when we'll have a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals will average between .50 to 2.50", with the highest totals in the north county and mountains. A Flood Watch is in effect for the coastal, inland, and mountain areas until 10 am on Wednesday.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts through Wednesday with southwest and westerly gusts of 30 to 45mph.

A High Surf Advisory continues until 10 pm Tuesday for waves of 6 to 9' and sets of 10 to 12'. Tidal overflow and minor beach erosion will be possible during high tide each morning, and we could see low-lying boardwalks and parking lots flooding.

This is a relatively warm storm, so snow is not likely in the mountains, but a light dusting can't be ruled out for the highest peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Showers taper off during the day Wednesday, turning dry by Thursday, with a warm-up Friday and Saturday.

A colder storm could bring another round of showers Sunday into Monday, and we may see more mountain snow.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we see these storms as they roll through San Diego.



Tuesday’s Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 61-64°

Mountains: 51-61°

Deserts: 70-74°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.