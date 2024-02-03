San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 2, 2024: Getting ready for a lot more rain

Today brought a mix of sunshine and rain with a slight chance for a few stray showers to linger into tonight but they will be few and far between. Though tomorrow will be mostly dry I can't rule out a stray shower with the best chance by the evening/night. This will be a brief break in the rain before more significant rain moves in starting Sunday.

Rainfall totals over the last 48 hours were mostly between .50 to 1.50" while Fallbrook picked up over 2" and Palomar Mountain over 4" of rain with 2" of snow falling overnight! Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

Gusty winds targeted the mountains and deserts today and will continue tonight with a Wind Advisory in effect until 4am Saturday for westerly winds of 15 to 35mph and gusts of 45 to 60mph. It will remain gusty tomorrow but not as windy as today. Another round of gusty winds moves in late Sunday into Monday as the next storm arrives.

With the ground so saturated there remains a threat of downed trees so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and park your vehicle outside of striking distance of potentially falling trees.

A High Surf Advisory continues through 6am Saturday for waves of 5 to 10'.

We aren't out of the woods just yet two more storms are looking likely now for next week. The first storm will tap into another atmospheric river and it is very slow-moving due to its slow nature it will dump a lot of rain over several days. Showers may begin as early as Sunday morning but will be light to moderate. Shower activity builds during the day on Sunday and remains widespread and steady through Monday, potentially through Tuesday. Showers finally taper off on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Excessive Rainfall Outlook is forecasting a Moderate threat on Monday and a Slight threat on Tuesday for excessive rain. A Flood Watch has already been issued ahead of the storm and will be in effect from noon Sunday through 10am Wednesday.

Confidence is high that this will be a high-impact event for Southern California with a lot of rain over several days but the exact timing and totals are still variable. The potential exists for an additional 2 to 5 inches of rain!

Gusty winds will also accompany this storm and with the ground even more saturated after the rain this week we will once again have the threat of downed trees.

This far out it looks like snow levels will be quite high above 5,000 to 6,500' Sunday through Wednesday but there remains quite a bit of variability in the forecast for now so snowfall amounts are uncertain. The storm at the end of the week looks colder and could bring lower snow levels by Thursday. The best chance for high-elevation snow will be Wednesday and again Thursday night into Friday as colder air moves in.

Another much weaker storm is looking possible to bring another round of rain and high-elevation snow late Thursday into Friday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this dangerous storm as we bring you the most up-to-date storm track and forecast totals.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 55-63°

Mountains: 39-52°

Deserts: 63-66°

