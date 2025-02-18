San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 17, 2025: Morning fog, warm-up ahead

The marine layer will continue to spread inland tonight, with patchy fog possible for the morning commute for the coast and valleys. Patchy fog will be possible Wednesday and Thursday morning as well, clearing out to mostly sunny skies.

It will be breezy at times in the mountains and deserts into tomorrow morning with westerly winds of 20 to 40mph becoming calmer by the afternoon.

Pleasant weather this week with 60s and 70s for most of the county through Thursday and 80s in the deserts. Things turn warmer this weekend into early next week as high pressure builds with mild offshore winds.

Temperatures warm into the low-70s at the coast by Friday with mid-70s inland, warming closer to 80 by Sunday and Monday. This weekend highs will soar into the low to mid-60s in the mountains and mid-80s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-67°

Inland: 66-72°

Mountains: 55-68°

Deserts: 78-82°

