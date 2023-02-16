San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 16, 2023: Record cold morning

Another frigid start to the day with 30s for many areas and 20s for the coldest spots. In fact we are likely setting record lows this morning in Oceanside and Ramona ana potentially in Poway; we'll get the official report from the National Weather Service later today. A Frost Advisory continues until 8am for the coast and valleys.

Increasing clouds today with temperatures still trending below normal by 3 to 10 degrees. Minor warming will be the trend through Saturday with mild Santa Ana winds through Friday. Expect northeast and easterly winds of 25 to 55mph through the end of the work week with the strongest gusts in the foothills and mountains.

The latest track of the next storm that we've been tracking all week now looks like it may miss us heading farther south into Baja. This system may get cut-off from the jetstream which makes the track a little tricky so we may still see changes to the forecast heading into the weekend but for now, there is only a slight chance for showers on Sunday night.

The storm door may open up starting midweek next week bringing the potential for days of rain into next weekend. This is still a week out so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this more active weather pattern bringing rain, wind and mountain snow.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 57-64°

Mountains: 34-50°

Deserts: 62-64°

