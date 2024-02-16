San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 15, 2024: Mild through the weekend, rain next week

High pressure will keep the storm track to the north for several more days but these storms will enhance the onshore flow bringing marine layer clouds each night and morning and breezy conditions in the afternoons. Temperatures will be trending near to slightly above normal through Saturday with cooling beginning on Sunday.

Two storms will bring rain and high-elevation snow across California this weekend into next week. A passing cold front will bring a very slight chance for a stray light shower overnight Saturday into Sunday, though not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. A second storm will become a closed-low and stall offshore early next week bringing periods of rain Monday through Wednesday.

This storm will tap into an atmospheric river but won't be as severe locally as recent storms since it will weaken significantly as it dives south. Rain will build in Southern California counties north of San Diego late Sunday into Monday.

Showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon, mostly in the north county, but the brunt of the rain may stall just north of the county line until late Tuesday before it spreads south Tuesday night into early Wednesday with showers tapering off by the afternoon.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .50 to 1.50" with the highest totals in the north county in areas like Oceanside, Fallbrook, Vista and Palomar Mountain. Rainfall totals are expected to be lighter than recent storms that have hit the county.

This is a relatively warm storm so no snow is expected in our mountains. The timing and totals of these storms will continue to fluctuate over the next several days, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Surf will build ahead of the rain with waves of 7 to 10' on west-facing beaches Sunday through Tuesday. Tidal overflow and minor beach erosion will be possible during high tide each morning which means we could see flooding of low-lying boardwalks and parking lots.

Thursday will be dry with another storm bringing a chance of showers by the following weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 53-69°

Deserts: 73-75°

