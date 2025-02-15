San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 14, 2025: Drying out and warming up

We're drying out after the first major storm of not only the season but in about a year! We saw widespread totals of 1 to 2.5" with some areas of the north county picking up over 3" while Palomar Mountain received a shocking 7.55"! Click here to see storm totals.

On top of the rain, we saw gusty winds, with many areas of the county seeing winds over 30mph, with peak winds in the mountains and deserts over 40 and even 50mph. Click here to see peak wind reports.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the mountains and deserts until 4am Saturday for southwesterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 65mph. The coast and valleys will see winds easing into the evening.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 4am Sunday for waves of 7 to 10 feet, strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas. Due to bacteria runoff from the rain, though, you should avoid going in the water for 72 hours after the rain ends.

Things dry out just in time for the holiday weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and gradual warming. By Sunday, temperatures will top out in the mid-60s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, near 60 in the mountains, and mid-70s in the deserts.

A storm passing well to the north will bring a slight dip in temperatures Monday and Tuesday and more clouds before temperatures warm for the second half of the week as high pressure builds.

While this week's rain knocked us out of the number one spot for the driest start to the water year on record, we're still well below average by 4.67" as we've only received 1.27" of rain since the water year began on October 1st. No change to California's drought this week, with San Diego remaining at level three drought or extreme drought.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 59-65°

Inland: 63-70°

Mountains: 51-63°

Deserts: 70-73°

