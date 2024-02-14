San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 13, 2024: Lovely Valentine's Day!

After a chilly morning, it turned into a fair Mardi Gras with temperatures warming into the 60s for most of the county.

Marine layer clouds will start to return overnight bringing patchy fog by tomorrow morning for the coast and valleys. Low clouds will clear to sunny skies and lovely conditions by the afternoon for Valentine's Day. Patchy fog will be possible again Thursday morning with minor warming on tap for Friday and Saturday.

Two storms will bring rain and high-elevation snow across California this weekend into next week. The first one will mostly pass well to our north but will bring San Diego a slight chance of a few light showers on Sunday. A second storm will become a closed-low and stall offshore early next week, this may sound familiar as we just had a similar storm last week. What this means is that we expect widespread rain but there is high uncertainty on when that rain arrives and how much San Diego will get.

As of today the best chance for rain looks to arrive late Monday through Tuesday with showers continuing through Wednesday. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates to this unique forecast.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 70-73°

