San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 13, 2023: Drying out today turning cold, wet & windy tomorrow

We're drying out today with increasing sunshine into the afternoon, though the cool air lingers with highs 4 to 10 degrees below average. Snow fell above 4,000' where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8am so be sure to use caution if driving through the mountains early today.

An even colder storm rolls in tomorrow bringing strong winds and spotty showers.

Temperatures tomorrow will top out 10 to 20 degrees below average with 50s for the coast and valleys, 30s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts. There won't be a ton of rain with this system with rainfall totals mostly between .10 to .30", but there will be a lot of wind.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains and deserts from 3am to 10pm Tuesday for westerly winds of 30 to 45mph and gusts 60 to 80mph while a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast from 2pm to 10pm due to northwesterly winds of 15 to 35mph and gusts to 40mph. The ground is still saturated which means these strong winds will bring the threat of downed trees so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't park your vehicle where a tree may fall.

We dry out Wednesday but it will remain cool and breezy. Slight warming for the end of the work week before another storm brings rain, wind and mountain snow to the county this weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 58-62°

Inland: 57-64°

Mountains: 40-55°

Deserts: 66-69°

