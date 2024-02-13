San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 12, 2024: Dry for now!

After a chilly morning, it turned into a fair day with temperatures warming into the 60s for most of the county and even a few 70s in Escondido, Poway and Santee!

Tonight will be another cold one though not quite as cold as the last few nights with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-40s by tomorrow morning and 30s for the colder spots. Nice by the afternoon for our Mardi Gras with temperatures trending near average across the county.

Patchy fog is possible Wednesday and Thursday morning for the coast and valleys clearing to sunny skies. Valentine's Day will be pleasant though chilly in the evening.

A storm system will bring rain and high-elevation snow across California this weekend bringing building rain to San Diego by Monday. This is another slow-moving system so there remains some uncertainty for when the rain will arrive but confidence is high for widespread rain with accumulations over an inch. Showers may begin as early as Saturday afternoon but more likely on Sunday with the most impactful and heavy rain on Monday, rain continues through Tuesday finally tapering off on Wednesday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 70-73°

