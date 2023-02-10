Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 10, 2023: Take advantage of Friday's pleasant conditions

Posted at 8:53 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 12:03:19-05

Above normal temperatures continue today along with moderate Santa Ana winds, that will eventually weaken this afternoon. Despite calmer conditions, a Wind Advisory remains in place for the mountains and inland valleys through 6P tonight.

Daytime highs will be cooler but still remain about 5-10 degrees above normal. Clouds build this evening likely resulting in a nice sunset.

We trade the heat for cooler weather this weekend, as a storm brings a colder air mass and the chance for light rain. Temperatures will plummet back to the low 60s upper 50s for the coastal and inland valleys.

Light rain will be possible with the best chances overnight Saturday through Sunday, with limited moisture and very little accumulations. We dry out on Monday with clouds giving way to sunny skies.

Another storm could follow with colder temperatures and another chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. We could potentially see snow Tuesday night into Wednesday in our mountains, but moisture will be limited.

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 66-77°
Inland: 68-77°
Mountains: 48-60°
Deserts: 61-70°

