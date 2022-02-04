San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 4, 2022: Warming up with Santa Ana winds

Santa Ana winds peak this morning with widespread east and northeasterly gusts of 25 to 40mph, the windier spots seeing gusts to 55mph and isolated gusts exceeding 60mph.

A Wind Advisory for the inland and mountains has been extended until 2pm for these dry, gusty winds.

Sunny and mild this afternoon with 60s for most of the county. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s this weekend and even warmer next week when we'll near 80 inland. Sunny skies and warm weather will be the trend through next week.

The nights will remain chilly, but not as cold as the last few nights with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 62-71°

Mountains: 36-53°

Deserts: 63-66°

