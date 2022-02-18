San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022: Pleasant weekend, storm next week

A cold morning will turn into a pleasant afternoon with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Offshore flow continues through tomorrow keeping things warm, sunny and dry with occasional breezy conditions inland to the mountains.

Cooling begins on Sunday as another storm dives south bringing a chance for showers, wind and mountain snow. There remains some uncertainty for timing and intensity but Monday is trending drier with showers picking up late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Snow levels will hover between 4,500' to 5,000' on Tuesday dropping to 4,000' Tuesday night and potentially as low as 3,500' by Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with breezy conditions elsewhere.

Sunny and warmer for the end of the workweek.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 46-66°

Deserts: 73-78°

