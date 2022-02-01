San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 1, 2022: Cloudy with possible light rain today

Today will be the coolest day of the week as far as high temperatures go, trending 4 to 9 degrees below average. Plenty of clouds will blanket the sky today bringing a slight chance for sprinkles to a few stray showers.

Santa Ana winds tomorrow through Friday and while sunshine will return to the county, temperatures will continue to trend on the cool-side with mostly 60s. East and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 35mph are expected inland to the mountains with occasional gusts reaching all the way to the coast.

Get ready for some cold nights as clear skies and dry conditions move in for the second half of the week allowing temperatures to plummet quickly each night with 30s for much of the county each morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend when we'll see 70s return inland by Saturday and even warmer next week when we'll see 70s all the way to the coast.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 45-58°

Deserts: 71-73°

