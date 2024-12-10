San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 9, 2024: High Fire Danger

Santa Ana winds will build overnight, peaking Tuesday morning, leading to high fire danger. This is a strong Santa Ana wind event, and precautions should be taken to be extra fire-safe.

A Red Flag Warning/Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 4am Wednesday for the inland valleys and mountains. Expect sustained winds from the east and northeast between 20 to 35 mph, gusts of 45 to 60mph, and isolated gusts may reach over 70mph in wind-prone areas like Sill Hill, Hellhole Canyon, and Big Black Mountain. On top of the wind, the humidity levels will drop between 5 and 10%, and with the dry brush from lack of rain, fire danger will be high.

Take precautions to minimize fire risks:



Avoid outdoor fires, as even small embers can ignite rapidly spreading flames.

Refrain from using outdoor tools that could spark.

Inspect your car tires and ensure there are no loose parts that could generate sparks.

The ongoing dry conditions this season mean fuel sources, such as vegetation, are critically low in moisture, further amplifying wildfire danger.

Tomorrow will be warmer for the coast and valleys, by 5 to 15 degrees, with temperatures warming into the 70s. It will be 10 to nearly 20 degrees cooler in the mountains and deserts with highs in the mid-40s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts.

It will remain dry and breezy through Wednesday, leading to elevated fire danger, but the worst of the winds will hit Tuesday. The sea breeze returns Wednesday night, and the marine layer returns by Thursday morning. A deeper marine layer Thursday night into Friday morning may produce patchy drizzle as a storm passes by to the north.

It will be cooler Thursday and Friday becoming slightly warmer by the weekend.

Stay informed on this Santa Ana wind event and related warnings with the 10News Pinpoint Weather Team.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 74-78°

Mountains: 43-58°

Deserts: 65-68°

