San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 9, 2022: Cold storm will bring rain, wind & snow Sunday & Monday

Cold mornings with cool afternoons will be the trend into the weekend staying dry through Saturday before a cold storm dumps rain, wind and mountain snow Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures will be trending about 2 to 5 degrees below average through Saturday dropping 10 to 15 degrees below normal by Monday. Expect mostly 60s for the county through Saturday dropping into the 50s as the storm rolls in with 30s in the mountains! Nights will remain cold with 40s for most of the county each morning and 30s and even 20s for the coldest spots, especially in the mountains.

An active storm track is impacting the Pacific Northwest while locally it will keep the cool temperatures. The next storm that will dive south enough to bring rain and mountain snow to San Diego will arrive overnight Saturday, with peak activity Sunday lasting through Monday, mainly in the morning.

Preliminary rainfall totals are expected to average between .25 to 1.50" from the coast to the mountains, locally higher, with .25 to .75" in the deserts.

A lot of cold air will accompany this system which means snow is likely for the mountains. Snow levels look to hover near 6,000' on Sunday which means we'll mostly see rain in the mountains then Sunday evening into Monday snow levels will crash to 4,000' which means we'll see snow not only for Mt. Laguana, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain but also at lower elevations like Julian and Ranchita.

Preliminary snow totals:

4,000 to 5,000': Trace to 2"

5,000 to 6,000': 2 to 4"

Above 6,000': 4 to 6"

Gusty winds will accompany this storm with southwesterly gusts up to 40mph for the coast, inland and deserts while the strongest winds will target the mountains. A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 6am to 6pm Sunday for the mountains due to southwest winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 65mph.

The main concerns with this storm will be localized flooding, a messy commute Monday morning, damaging winds and difficult travel in the mountains due to snow.

Today and tomorrow will be good days to check your roof, clear your gutters, check your tire pressure and tread and windshield wipers and secure any loose outdoor items. If you live in an area that typically floods you may want to get sandbags ready just in case.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this winter storm and fine-tune the impacts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 58-64°

Mountains: 46-61°

Deserts: 66-69°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.