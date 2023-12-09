San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 8, 2023: Elevated fire danger this weekend with Santa Ana winds

Santa Ana winds return this weekend ushering in another warm-up for the coast and valleys with gusty winds and low humidity creating elevated to near critical fire danger. East and northeasterly wind gusts of 25 to 55mph will be possible inland to the mountains with peak gusts exceeding 60mph; a Wind Advisory will be in effect for these areas from 10am Saturday until 3pm Sunday. Winds peak on Saturday but remain gusty through Sunday.

Be sure to avoid doing anything that may spark a fire this weekend, including ensuring nothing is dragging from your vehicle and avoid using machinery to clear brush. Now would be a good time to make sure your evacuation kit is ready and go over your evacuation plan with your family. Those living near the foothills and mountains should tie down loose objects, holiday decor, and patio furniture.

The nights and mornings will be quite chilly for wind-sheltered locations with highs warming 5 to 15 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys this weekend. It will be cold in the mountains and cool in the desert, especially on Saturday.

The sea-breeze briefly returns Monday which will bring a minor dip in temperatures for the coast and valleys with fair weather on tap through next week.

Unfortunately, no significant rain is in the forecast which means our water year deficit continues to grow, and with each round of Santa Ana winds the threat for wildfires grows.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 67-76°

Mountains: 42-59°

Deserts: 67-70°

