San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 7, 2023: Warm & windy weekend

It was quite a bit cooler today though temperatures were pretty close to average from the coast to the mountains, still warm in the deserts. The marine layer is going to spread inland tonight with patchy fog possible into tomorrow morning.

The gusty winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts tonight with a Wind Advisory until 4am Friday for winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 30 to 45mph.

Elevated surf also continues tonight with waves of 4 to 6 feet and sets to 8 feet. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 2am Friday.

Winds turn back offshore this weekend as high pressure rebuilds ushering in another warm-up with 70s expected for most of the county and moderate to strong Santa Ana winds leading to critical fire danger. East and northeasterly winds of 25 to 55mph will be possible inland to the mountains with peak gusts exceeding 60mph this weekend with low humidity levels. Strongest winds arrive on Saturday but will remain gusty through Sunday.

A Wind Advisory will likely be issued ahead of this Santa Ana wind event. Be sure to avoid doing anything that may spark a fire this weekend, be extra fire safe and now would be a good time to make sure your evacuation kit is ready to go and go over your evacuation plan with your family. Those living near the foothills and mountains should tie down loose objects, holiday decor, and patio furniture.

Cool mornings and pleasant days remain the pattern into next week. Temperatures gradually drop a degree or two on Monday towards the middle of next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 50-65°

Deserts: 72-74°

