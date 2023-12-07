San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 6, 2023: Cool and windy start to Hanukkah

It was another warm day on tap with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees above average. Fog is already impacting coastal areas this evening with patchy dense fog possible through the morning commute tomorrow. The marine layer rolling in overnight will keep temperatures from getting as cold as the last several nights.

I can't rule out some heavy mist and drizzle from pockets of dense fog overnight into Thursday morning. Patchy fog will be possible again overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees cooler than how warm it's been this week heading into tomorrow. That will take high temperatures back to near normal for most of the county, though still warm in the deserts.

A mix of sun and clouds by tomorrow afternoon with the winds picking up in the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10am tomorrow through 4am Friday for the mountains and deserts for winds of 20 to 30mph, gusts of 30 to 40mph and peak wind gusts up to 60mph for the windiest spots.

Elevated surf will continue to impact the beaches through tomorrow with waves of 4 to 6 feet and sets to 7 feet. The biggest surf will be along southern San Diego beaches. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 2am Friday.

Winds turn back offshore this weekend as high pressure rebuilds ushering in another warm-up with 70s expected for most of the county and gusty Santa Ana winds. East and northeasterly winds of 25 to 55mph will be possible inland to the mountains on Saturday with low humidity levels.

Fair weather sticks around into next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 51-65°

Deserts: 76-79°

